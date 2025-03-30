WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 355.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,578 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.29% of Matrix Service worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 247,578 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 34.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 509,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 129,989 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 8.2% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 110,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $345.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

