WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 236.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,148 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.33% of Orion Group worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE ORN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

