WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $868,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

