WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,602 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $29,453,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $24,691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

