WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,187 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 201.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $128.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.