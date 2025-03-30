WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 99,879 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.67% of Inseego as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth $41,219,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6,510.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $20.67.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. Research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

