WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 139,827 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,392 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 139,827 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,191 shares of company stock worth $1,425,051. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

