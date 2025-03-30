WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 38,730 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 136,087 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 77.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $137,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at $16,431,135.32. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,859 shares of company stock worth $326,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $6.70 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $918.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

