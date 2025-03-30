WOO Network Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $149.89 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,138.74 or 1.00002656 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,636.85 or 0.99398968 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,218,868,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,918,868,005 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is woox.io/blog/en. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

