Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 1.14% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEUS opened at $53.20 on Friday. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

