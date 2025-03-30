Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 178.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Xylem worth $28,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Xylem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $302,734,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $119.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

