Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 114.2% in March

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zedge Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.35. 62,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,686. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.25. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

