Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 3,746,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,297,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Zephyr Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £83.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.23.

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

