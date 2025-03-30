Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zhongchao Stock Performance

ZCMD opened at $1.25 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

