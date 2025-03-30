Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zhongchao Stock Performance
ZCMD opened at $1.25 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.
Zhongchao Company Profile
