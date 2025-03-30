Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,447,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

