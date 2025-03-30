ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZJK)

ZJK Industrial’s (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 31st. ZJK Industrial had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ZJK Industrial Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ZJK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99. ZJK Industrial has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ZJK Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

