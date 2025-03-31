1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys $11,600.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,167,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,374,220.20. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 million, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

