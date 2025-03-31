1,018 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VO stock opened at $257.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

