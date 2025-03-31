1,196 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $216.15 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average is $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

