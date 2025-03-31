14,288 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 4.2 %

AEO stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

