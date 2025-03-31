15,920 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

EFC opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 11.7%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

