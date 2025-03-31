16,256 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

DFAT stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

