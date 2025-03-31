185 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.46 and a 200 day moving average of $174.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.