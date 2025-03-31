239 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $803.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.59.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

