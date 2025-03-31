2,655 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

NYSE EAT opened at $147.58 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

