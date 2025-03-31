3,000 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

