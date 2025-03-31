38,221 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Barclays lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

