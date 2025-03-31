5,354 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $101.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.