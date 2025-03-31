5,682 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $479,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 991,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,911.27. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $41,746.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.