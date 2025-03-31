652 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

CHD stock opened at $109.14 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

