Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.06 on Monday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
