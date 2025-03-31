Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Accor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $9.28 on Monday. Accor has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

