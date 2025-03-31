AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAW opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

