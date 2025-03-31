Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $237.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.96. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $182.87 and a 12-month high of $239.69.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
