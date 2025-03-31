Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $237.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.96. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $182.87 and a 12-month high of $239.69.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

