Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

