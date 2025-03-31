Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.71%.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. 190,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,525. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agape ATP has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

