Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.71%.
Agape ATP Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. 190,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,525. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agape ATP has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
Agape ATP Company Profile
