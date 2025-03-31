AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,321,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $39,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after buying an additional 286,958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 198,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AGCO Trading Down 5.3 %

AGCO stock opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

