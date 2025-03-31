AI Rig Complex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $48.93 Million (ARC)

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. AI Rig Complex has a market capitalization of $48.93 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Rig Complex token can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AI Rig Complex has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.87 or 0.99208217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81,235.26 or 0.98914022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AI Rig Complex

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. The official website for AI Rig Complex is www.arc.fun/index.html. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun.

Buying and Selling AI Rig Complex

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.05327927 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $3,610,958.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Rig Complex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Rig Complex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Rig Complex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

