AIA Group Ltd Acquires 10,723 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

