AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $79.38 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

