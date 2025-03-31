AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
ISRG opened at $491.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.97. The company has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.
In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
