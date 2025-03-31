AIA Group Ltd Buys 18,897 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $226,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $199.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.