AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,875 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

