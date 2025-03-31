AIA Group Ltd Purchases 5,520 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $152.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

