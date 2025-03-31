AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $933.85 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $971.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

