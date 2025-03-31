AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,982 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price target (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

SHW opened at $339.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

