Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 13.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 319,450,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 61,535,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
