Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.19 and last traded at $93.41, with a volume of 108311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after buying an additional 1,468,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 1,037,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

