Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.91% of United Rentals worth $880,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $627.10 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.27 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $686.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

