Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 298,602 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.98% of IQVIA worth $706,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

IQV stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $253.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

Get Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.